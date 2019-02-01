New Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey appeals against mob lynchings

After taking over as the Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, on Thursday expressed concern over mob lynchings and appealed to people to guard against any attempt to vitiate social goodwill in the state ahead of elections. Pandey succeeds KS Dwivedi, who retired from service, and was chosen from a list of three officers.

Advertising

Pandey, who earlier served as SP in eight districts, including in Maoist-affected areas in undivided Bihar, has been instrumental in carrying out campaigns to influence youths to make the liquor ban successful. He was DG (training) before being given the charge of state DGP.

Pandey, known for his community policing measures during his stint as SP, DIG and IG, had applied for voluntary retirement ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls with hope of contesting from Buxar as a BJP nominee. After being denied a ticket, he applied to take back his resignation.

Pandey is also known for his religious inclinations and singing of patriotic songs at cultural functions, which helped him in community policing. He was also sent as a special officer to Aurangabad last year after rise in incidents of communal violence during and after Ram Navami. He has served as IG and ADGP for a long time in Tirhut range with headquarters at Muzaffarpur.

Advertising

Soon after taking over as state DGP, Pandey said, “Mob lynching incidents are a cause of concern. I appeal to people not to take law in their hands. If public catches any criminal, they should hand him over to police.” He also asked people to guard against any attempt to vitiate social goodwill. “We are a few months away from elections. I appeal to people to maintain peace… There would be attempts… public have to join police to frustrate such forces.”