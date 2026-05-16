New Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train inaugural run on May 17; check route, stops, ticket price

Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train: The Ministry of Railways will commence the inaugural run of a new express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, May 17. The new service is expected to further improve rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

In a statement, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SWR said: “This new train service is expected to greatly benefit passengers travelling for business, education, tourism and employment purposes between Bengaluru, North Karnataka and the Mumbai region. The service will also improve rail connectivity to important commercial and cultural centres en route.”

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Express: Train number, Route, Distance, Travel time

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Express will run as train numbers 16553/16554. On Sunday, it will operate as an inaugural one-way special service with train number 06557. It will run between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai.

The SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will cover a distance of 1,210 km in 24 hours and 5 minutes. The train will commence regular operations from Bengaluru on May 23, while services from Mumbai will begin from May 24.

SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express: Stoppages

The new SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will halt at 15 stations. These are: Tumakuru, Davangere, SSS Hubballi, Dharwar, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan and Thane stations.

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SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express: Coach composition, Frequency

The SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will run as a bi-weekly service. The train will comprise one AC 2-Tier Coach, four AC 3-Tier Coaches, six Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, one Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van with Divyangjan-friendly compartment, and one Luggage-cum-Generator Car-cum-Brake Van, totalling 17 LHB coaches.

SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Express: Timings

Train No. 16553 SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 20:35 hrs on every Saturday and Tuesday and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20:40 hrs on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

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In the return direction, Train No. 16554 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–SMVT Bengaluru Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:15 hrs on every Sunday and Wednesday and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 22:30 hrs on Monday and Thursday respectively.

However on May 17, the SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Inaugural Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:00 hrs and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:30 hrs on the next day.

SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Express: Ticket price

For travel between SMVT Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on train numbers 16553/16554, the ticket fare has been fixed at Rs 750 for Sleeper Class, Rs 1880 for AC 3 Tier and Rs 2575 for AC 2 Tier.