New Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train inaugural run on May 17; check route, stops, ticket price

Bengaluru-Mumbai Express train: The Ministry of Railways will commence the inaugural run of a new express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, May 17. The new service is expected to further improve rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
In a statement, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SWR said: “This new train service is expected to greatly benefit passengers travelling for business, education, tourism and employment purposes between Bengaluru, North Karnataka and the Mumbai region. The service will also improve rail connectivity to important commercial and cultural centres en route.”
Bengaluru-Mumbai Express: Train number, Route, Distance, Travel time
The new Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Express will run as train numbers 16553/16554. On Sunday, it will operate as an inaugural one-way special service with train number 06557. It will run between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai.
The SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will cover a distance of 1,210 km in 24 hours and 5 minutes. The train will commence regular operations from Bengaluru on May 23, while services from Mumbai will begin from May 24.
The new SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will halt at 15 stations. These are: Tumakuru, Davangere, SSS Hubballi, Dharwar, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Lonand, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan and Thane stations.
SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express: Coach composition, Frequency
The SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will run as a bi-weekly service. The train will comprise one AC 2-Tier Coach, four AC 3-Tier Coaches, six Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, one Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van with Divyangjan-friendly compartment, and one Luggage-cum-Generator Car-cum-Brake Van, totalling 17 LHB coaches.
Train No. 16553 SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 20:35 hrs on every Saturday and Tuesday and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20:40 hrs on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.
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In the return direction, Train No. 16554 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–SMVT Bengaluru Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:15 hrs on every Sunday and Wednesday and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 22:30 hrs on Monday and Thursday respectively.
However on May 17, the SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Inaugural Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10:00 hrs and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:30 hrs on the next day.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More