New baggage rules: Govt raises limit for duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000

“The Budget also proposes to add seven more rare diseases for the purposes of exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes used in their treatment,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The government on Sunday raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 under the newly-notified Baggage Rules, 2026. The rules, which will come into effect from Monday, allow a passenger duty-free clearance of goods worth up to Rs 75,000 “carried on the person or in his bona fide baggage”.

However, this does not apply to firearms, cartridges of firearms exceeding 50, cigarettes exceeding 100 sticks, cigars exceeding 25, tobacco exceeding 125 grams, alcohol in excess of 2 litres, gold or silver in any form other than ornaments, and televisions.

For foreign tourists, the limit has been raised to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000 when they enter India by ways other than by land.