Never wanted Nupur Sharma to visit every court for relief: SC on Prophet remarks row

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered no coercive action against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with the FIRs registered against her across the country.

The apex court also directed that no coercive action in any existing or future FIRs or complaints be taken against Sharma in the meanwhile.

Sharma earlier on Monday moved the apex court seeking the clubbing of cases against her for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad and protection from arrest.