Never thought I would attend a meeting where Vajpayee would not be present: LK Advani

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with LK Advani at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan after parting ways with the Janata Party in April 1980. (Express Archive) Atal Bihari Vajpayee with LK Advani at the BJP rally at Ramlila Maidan after parting ways with the Janata Party in April 1980. (Express Archive)

Senior BJP leader L K Advani condoled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death Monday and said that he never thought he’d attend a meeting at which Vajpayee wouldn’t be present.

“I have addressed several public meetings but I had never thought that I will once have to address a meeting like this, a meeting where Atal ji would not be there,” he said.

Advani, who was closely associated with Vajpayee for nearly 65 years, confessed that he watched the latter closely and shared various experiences, books and films with him while working.

The prayer meeting saw several senior political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and many others in attendance.

Other leaders who attended the prayer meeting include Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah as well as Yoga guru Ramdev. Vajpayee’s daughter and granddaughter Namita and Niharika Bhattacharya were also a part of the prayer gathering.

