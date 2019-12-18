Never thought people can be differentiated by dress: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee leads a rally against the new citizenship law in Kolkata, Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Mamata Banerjee leads a rally against the new citizenship law in Kolkata, Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

People cannot be differentiated on the basis of their dress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, apparently taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that “those setting the fire can be identified by their clothes”.

Hitting the streets for the second consecutive day as part of her protest rally against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC, Banerjee said, “Never thought that one can differentiate among people on the basis of their dress. They (Modi and the BJP) are saying that after seeing the (skull) cap, they can identify who they (protesters) are. Does only one community wear cap? Punjabis also wear pagri. One fine morning they will come to me and say they don’t like my dress. Why? …they will come and say, change that white chappal and wear a saffron one. (Now) they will fix all the things (attire).”

Slamming the Central government, Banerjee said, “Some stray incidents happened, one or two trains were set on fire and they shut the entire railway service. This is a conspiracy of the central government against us (West Bengal). It is the duty of Railway Protection Force personnel to protect the property, yet we provided them support. We have arrested more than 600 people. I would request Railways and the Central government to resume services.”

After culminating her 7-km rally, she said, “I opposed the amended citizenship Act and NRC first. Then one by one other CMs gave statements against them. Wait a few more days, even BJP chief ministers will support us.”

3 cops injured as protesters hurl crude bomb

Kolkata: At least three policemen received splinter injuries after a crude bomb was hurled at them by people protesting against the new citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Sankrail in the Howrah district on Tuesday.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav has been admitted to hospital with injuries in his legs and face,” said a police officer. However, his condition is stated to be stable, sources said.

Sources said around 6 pm, when police tried to detain a few people, the protesters allegedly attacked them with crude bombs. Yadav and two other policemen received splinter injuries. —ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App