‘Never said I was unwell… was prioritising my health’: Jagdeep Dhankhar on his resignation as vice president

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that his resignation from the post in July last year wasn’t on account of ill health, but that he was “prioritising health”.

Addressing a small gathering at Churu in Rajasthan, Dhankhar said, “Kehte hain pehla sukh nirogi kaaya. Maine swasthya ke prati kabhi laparwahi nahi barti. Maine jab kaha ki main pad tyag raha hun, toh maine kabhi ye nahi kaha ke main beemar hun. Maine kaha main swashtya ko ahmiyat de raha hun, aur deni chahiye. (It is said that the first happiness is a healthy body. I have never neglected my health. When I said I was resigning, I never said I was ill. I said I was prioritising my health, as it should be).”