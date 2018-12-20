‘Never fall in love on Facebook’ and other lessons from repatriated Hamid Ansari

Two days after he returned to India after spending six years in a Pakistani jail, Hamid Nehal Ansari, 33, offered a piece of advice — ‘Never fall in love on Facebook’ — as he reached his house in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertising

As Ansari and his family entered their fourth-floor Versova flat, they were greeted by the neighbours who had decorated the gate with ‘Welcome Hamid’ written on it with a blue ribbon.

Hamid had more to say. “The second lesson that I have learnt is never to hide anything from your parents and follow the legal route for anything. He said he was hopeful of returning home after he once learnt about the support and efforts of his parents and the government of India to free him.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened in Pakistan right now. But I am happy for all the support I got,” he added.

Advertising

He also said, “I want to look at the future. I have to find a job and after that I also have to find a woman to get married.”

Ansari, who met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, said he was physically tortured by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and that his left eye was damaged, sources told The Indian Express.

Ansari also said that he was treated by doctors in Pakistan. He recalled that he was kept in solitary confinement initially after he was arrested and interrogated by Pakistani authorities, sources said.

Ansari had left India in November 2012 to meet a girl he befriended in Pakistan through Facebook after which he was arrested in Pakistan for illegally entering the country through Afghanistan.

In 2015, Ansari was sentenced to imprisonment. The 33-year-old was released from Peshawar Central jail on Tuesday.