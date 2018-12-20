Toggle Menu
‘Never fall in love on Facebook’ and other lessons from repatriated Hamid Ansarihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/never-fall-in-love-on-facebook-and-other-lessons-from-repatriated-hamid-ansari-5501984/

‘Never fall in love on Facebook’ and other lessons from repatriated Hamid Ansari

Hamid Ansari reached his house in Mumbai on Thursday. He had left India in November 2012 to meet a girl he befriended in Pakistan through Facebook after which he was arrested in Pakistan for illegally entering the country through Afghanistan.

Hamid Ansari, Hamid Ansari India, Pakistan, Pakistan jail, India-Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj, hamid ansari family, hamid ansari reaches home, hamid ansari love, india news, indiane xpress
Hamid Ansari said he was hopeful of returning home after he once learnt about the support and efforts of his parents and the government of India to free him. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Two days after he returned to India after spending six years in a Pakistani jail, Hamid Nehal Ansari, 33, offered a piece of advice — ‘Never fall in love on Facebook’ — as he reached his house in Mumbai on Thursday.

As Ansari and his family entered their fourth-floor Versova flat, they were greeted by the neighbours who had decorated the gate with ‘Welcome Hamid’ written on it with a blue ribbon.

Hamid had more to say. “The second lesson that I have learnt is never to hide anything from your parents and follow the legal route for anything. He said he was hopeful of returning home after he once learnt about the support and efforts of his parents and the government of India to free him.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened in Pakistan right now. But I am happy for all the support I got,” he added.

Advertising

He also said, “I want to look at the future. I have to find a job and after that I also have to find a woman to get married.”

reached his house in Mumbai on Thursday.
Decorations at Hamid Ansari’s flat in Versova in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Ansari, who met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, said he was physically tortured by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and that his left eye was damaged, sources told The Indian Express.

Also Read: Pakistan agencies tortured me, damaged my eye, Hamid tells Sushma

Ansari also said that he was treated by doctors in Pakistan. He recalled that he was kept in solitary confinement initially after he was arrested and interrogated by Pakistani authorities, sources said.

Ansari had left India in November 2012 to meet a girl he befriended in Pakistan through Facebook after which he was arrested in Pakistan for illegally entering the country through Afghanistan.

In 2015, Ansari was sentenced to imprisonment. The 33-year-old was released from Peshawar Central jail on Tuesday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android