‘Never dreamt a child from a village would occupy top post’: President Ram Nath Kovind

On a visit to his native village of Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said he had never dreamt that a village boy like him would go on to hold the highest constitutional post in the country. He hailed the country’s democratic system for making this possible.

Addressing a gathering at Paraunkh, Kovind said: “We are all citizens of the country but the only difference is that the Constitution recognizes the President as the first citizen. Not even in my dreams had I thought that an ordinary child from a small village would someday occupy the topmost post in the country. It’s our democratic system that made it possible. One need not be from a political or a well-known family to become the Governor or President anymore.”

He said that while a number of Prime Ministers have been from Uttar Pradesh, he is the first from the state to become President. He added that the doors are now open for more sons and daughters of the soil to not only aspire to the highest constitutional post but also get there.

The President bowed and touched the soil after his chopper landed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were waiting to extend greetings.

From there, the First Citizen, First Lady Savita Kovind and others visited the local Pathri Mata Mandir before paying tribute to B R Ambedkar at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan in the village. Before reaching the main event site, the President visited his house, which is now in the care of the local gram panchayat and has been turned into a ‘Milan Kendra’ (meeting place). He asked the local authorities to use the property for women-related events or meetings of self-help groups.

Recalling his days in the village, where he stayed till eighth standard before leaving for Kanpur and eventually Delhi, the President expressed happiness at how it had developed. He said the smell of its soil and the memories of its residents will always be in his heart. Kovind said for him, Paraunkh is not just a village but his motherland, which inspired him to rise to the heights that he did and serve the country.

Regarding the pandemic, he urged the residents to shed vaccine hesitancy and encourage others to get the jab.