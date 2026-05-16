Netherlands returns Chola-era copper plates to India during PM Modi’s visit

The Netherlands has handed back the 11th-century Anaimangalam copper plates to India, marking a major milestone in the relations between the two countries. Considered among the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty, the return coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour.

According to the Customs Department in Chennai, the Anaimangalam copper plates comprise a set of 21 large plates and three smaller ones. These were issued to commemorate grants made by the renowned Chola ruler Rajaraja I to a Buddhist vihara (monastery) at the Chola port town of Nagappattinam in Tamil Nadu. The vihara had been constructed by Chulamanivarman, the Sailendra ruler of Southeast Asia.