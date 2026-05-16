Netherlands returns Chola-era copper plates to India during PM Modi’s visit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Netherlands has handed back the 11th-century Anaimangalam copper plates to India, marking a major milestone in the relations between the two countries. Considered among the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty, the return coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour.
According to the Customs Department in Chennai, the Anaimangalam copper plates comprise a set of 21 large plates and three smaller ones. These were issued to commemorate grants made by the renowned Chola ruler Rajaraja I to a Buddhist vihara (monastery) at the Chola port town of Nagappattinam in Tamil Nadu. The vihara had been constructed by Chulamanivarman, the Sailendra ruler of Southeast Asia.
Historical references suggest that Kulothunga Chola, believed to have descended from the Eastern Chalukya dynasty, favoured the use of the term “sunkam”, a word commonly used across the Deccan region during that period.
On May 5, Ambassador Kumar Tuhin met Kurt de Belder in the Netherlands to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two nations, including ties between Leiden University and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). During the meeting, he was also shown the Chola copper plates, which had been preserved there since 1862. The artefacts are believed to have been taken to Netherlands by colonial officials.
The inscriptions on the plates are written in both Sanskrit and Tamil. As per Leiden University, the Sanskrit section traces the genealogy of the Chola dynasty, beginning with the mythical lineage linked to the Hindu god Vishnu. The Tamil text highlights the accomplishments of Rajaraja I, father of Rajendra I, including his donation of an entire village’s revenue to a Buddhist pagoda in the 21st year of his reign.
This gesture reflects the religious tolerance of Rajaraja I, who permitted a Malay Buddhist ruler of the Sriwijaya empire, spanning Sumatra and the Malay Peninsula, to establish a sanctuary in Nagapattinam, then a key port and trading hub on the Coromandel Coast.
However, relations between Rajendra Chola I and Sriwijaya later turned hostile. Under his rule, the Chola empire rose to become one of Asia’s most powerful dynasties, culminating in the launch of a major naval expedition eastward in 1025.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram