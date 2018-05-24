Netherlands PM Mark Rutte arrives in India on two-day visit, to meet PM Narendra Modi today

Dutch PM Mark Rutte will also Bengaluru on his two-day visit (File) Dutch PM Mark Rutte will also Bengaluru on his two-day visit (File)

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. He is on a two-day visit to India. The Dutch leader’s visit comes within a year of Modi’s visit to the Netherlands last June. On his agenda is a bilateral summit with PM Modi and a visit to ISRO among other things. Ahead of the visit, a Dutch delegation comprising officials as well as business and institution leaders arrived in New Delhi.

Rutte will be meeting PM Modi on Thursday afternoon and is expected to discuss issues of interest between India and Netherlands. According to an External Affairs Ministry statement, over 230 business delegates representing 130 companies have registered to join the trade mission accompanying Rutte to India. “The companies joining the trade mission represent the agrifood, horticulture, logistics, education, smart cities, water, health and life sciences, IT, and maritime sectors,” the statement said, adding that the India-Dutch CEOs forum will be held in New Delhi.

Later in the day, he is also scheduled to participate in a Clean Ganga event as well as a start-up event in New Delhi. PM Rutte will also address a public event at Hotel Taj Diplomatic in the national capital and participate in an agro event in the evening. From New Delhi, Rutte will depart for Bengaluru later tonight.

#Delhi: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives in India. He is on a two-day visit to the nation. pic.twitter.com/Iu8brTQ10E — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2018

In Bengaluru, PM Rutte will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and visit a Shell Technology Centre on Friday. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to visit ISRO campus to showcase the cooperation between Netherlands and India in the field of space. He is also likely to interact with students in the city.

Rutte is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Carola Schouten, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, and Minister for Medical Care Bruno Bruins on his trip. Rutte’s visit is expected to boost the economic and political cooperation between India and The Netherlands.

This is Rutte’s second visit to India since June 2015, but the first after being re-elected as Prime Minister in 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd