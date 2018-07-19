Netflix ‘Sacred Games’: Criticism, expression of dissatisfaction permissible, says Delhi HC

The court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Nikhil Bhalla, through advocate Shashank Garg which sought removal of certain scenes that were alleged as derogatory against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Nikhil Bhalla, through advocate Shashank Garg which sought removal of certain scenes that were alleged as derogatory against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

While hearing a plea against Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’, the Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that criticism and expression of dissatisfaction were permissible and it would not want to curtail anyone’s right.

A division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar further said, “It could be a private injury. It can’t be a public injury. We pass directions, only when we find any violation.”

The court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Nikhil Bhalla, through advocate Shashank Garg which sought removal of certain scenes that were alleged as derogatory against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also alleged that historical events such as Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots were incorrectly depicted as well.

The counsel for Netflix informed the bench on Thursday that they took the initiative and changed the word in the English subtitles in the fourth episode of the show that was alleged derogatory. The bench directed the clipping of the changed word to be submitted and listed the matter on August 6.

Senior advocate Chander Lal, appearing for Netflix, said even son of Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, had tweeted that he had no qualms with the contents of the show.

The court was informed that several criminal complaints filed against the show were withdrawn.

In earlier hearings, the court had remarked that actors could not be held liable for enacting their characters and a and a person was entitled to express his views, which might be right or wrong.

