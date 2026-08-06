Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is guest at Express Adda today

The way we watch stories has changed dramatically over the past decade. Streaming has transformed not only how entertainment reaches audiences, but also how films and series are created, discovered and celebrated across the world. As storytelling continues to evolve, so do the questions: What does the future of entertainment look like? How will changing audience habits and evolving business models redefine the industry? What does it take to build a global platform that speaks to viewers across cultures and languages?

Few people are better placed to explore these questions than Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix. He will be the guest at Express Adda Thursday in New Delhi, in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.