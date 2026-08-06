Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is guest at Express Adda today

The way we watch stories has changed dramatically over the past decade. Streaming has transformed not only how entertainment reaches audiences, but also how films and series are created, discovered and celebrated across the world. As storytelling continues to evolve, so do the questions: What does the future of entertainment look like? How will changing audience habits and evolving business models redefine the industry? What does it take to build a global platform that speaks to viewers across cultures and languages?
Few people are better placed to explore these questions than Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix. He will be the guest at Express Adda Thursday in New Delhi, in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.
Widely regarded as one of the architects of the streaming revolution, Sarandos has played a pivotal role in transforming Netflix into one of the world’s leading entertainment companies.
Sarandos, who has been with Netflix for over two decades, has been key to its expansion into all areas of entertainment programming. He led the company’s transition into original content production with the launch of the series “House of Cards”, “Arrested Development” and “Orange Is the New Black”, among others.
Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2013 and 2025, under his leadership, the platform has invested in diverse voices and reshaped the way audiences discover and experience films and series and championed bold, innovative and engaging storytelling from around the globe.
The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.
Recent guests include Managing Director at Peak XV Partners Rajan Anandan; Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI Pratyush Kumar; CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman; Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri; Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen; Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria; cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; chess legend Viswanathan Anand; Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra; comedian Zakir Khan; and, actor and former White House staff member Kal Penn.