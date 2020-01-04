‘Absolutely false’: Netflix on free subscription linked to BJP’s missed call campaign

The number being circulated is the same that BJP had tweeted from its official handle to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The number being circulated is the same that BJP had tweeted from its official handle to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Video streaming platform Netflix on Saturday denied it was offering free six-month subscription as a promotional offer to the first 1000 callers who would dial a phone number being circulated on Twitter and social media.

“This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us,” Netflix tweeted with a whiff of humour.

Interestingly, the number being circulated is the same that BJP had tweeted from its official handle to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has triggered nationwide protests, leading to the death of more than 25 people.

On Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah launched the toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of its 10-day mass contact drive.

Netflix’s reaction came after a user tried to promote the missed call campaign, saying it would activate a free subscription to the video streaming platform.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

The BJP has announced a door-to-door campaign as part of its outreach programme on the CAA. As part of this, senior leaders, including party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and senior ministers, will reach out to people and counter the “misleading campaign by the Opposition” over the new citizenship law.

BJP expects to reach out to 3 crore people with its door-to-door campaign, hold around 1 lakh small meetings across different states and a signature campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd