Netanyahu thanks Narendra Modi after India backs Israel in UN vote

A day after India voted in favour of a decision introduced by Israel in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) that objected to granting consultative status to a Palestinian non-governmental organisation, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s support at the UN. The Jewish state had said the organisation did not disclose its ties with Hamas.

“Thank you @NarendraModi, thank you India, for your support and for standing with Israel at the UN,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Earlier, Maya Kadosh, deputy chief of mission at the Israel embassy in India, had tweeted, “Thank you #India for standing with @IsraelinUN and rejecting the request of terrorist organization “Shahed” to obtain the status of an observer in #UN. Together we will continue to act against terrorist organizations that intend to harm.”

Israel introduced at a meeting of the ECOSOC the draft decision “L.15” on June 6 titled “Application of the non-governmental organisation Palestinian Association for Human Rights – Witness for consultative status with the Economic and Social Council” that sought to return to the NGO Committee Witness’ application for consultative status, a very rare occurrence.

The decision was adopted by a recorded vote of 28 in favour to 15 against, with five abstentions. Countries voting in favour of the decision were Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Council decided to return the NGO’s application as the organisation failed to present important information when its credentials were being considered during the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations earlier this year, according to a record of the meeting on the UN website. “The Economic and Social Council decides to return the application of Palestinian Association for Human Rights — Witness to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations,” it said.