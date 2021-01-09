Netaji’s niece dies at 90, PM & President condole with family

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences following the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece and scholar Chitra Ghosh, who breathed her last at 10.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 90. The death was announced by Netaji’s grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose.

“Sad to learn about the demise of Prof Chitra Ghosh, a respected scholar and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She dedicated her life to academics and contributed in the fields of social work and human rights, especially women empowerment. Condolences to her family,” tweeted Kovind.

Modi recalled his interaction with Ghosh, and posted a photo he had taken with her. He tweeted, “Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects, including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

Ghosh was the youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra and Bibhabati Bose. She headed the political science department of Lady Brabourne College here. According to reports, Ghosh had a myocardial infarction, following which she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Chandra Kumar Bose also took to Twitter to remember his aunt. “Chitra Ghosh, daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose & niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, left for heavenly abode on 7 January 2021. A life dedicated to serving the people teaching and inspiring the youth!” he tweeted.

He also shared a photograph of Ghosh with Jawaharlal Nehru. “Historic picture — my father #AmiyaNathBose & my aunt #ChitraGhosh with #JawaharlalNehru at our residence – 1 Woodburn Park, Kolkata, which was a venue for many conferences during the freedom movement,” Bose added.