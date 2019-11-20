Netaji’s great-granddaughter worships Godse in Gwalior

Nathuram Godse, who was hanged for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, was worshipped by freedom fighter ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose’s great-granddaughter in Gwalior on Tuesday. Rajyashri Choudhary, who is also the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, worshipped Godse’s portrait by offering prayers at the Hindu outfit’s Daulatganj office.

Advertising

Choudhary and Mahasabha national spokesman Nisha Katoch arrived at the outfit’s office after offering prayers at Rani Laxmibai’s statue on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The two leaders also blamed the Jawaharlal Nehru government for Gandhi’s death. In response, state minister Govind Singh said the Congress government would not let Godse’s ideology flourish in the state, and would crack down on elements who worship him.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had ordered the police administration to act tough against the Hindu Mahasabha, saying he won’t tolerate glorification of Godse in the state. The crackdown had come a day after the Hindu outfit had offered prayers to Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte.

After Friday’s event, the Gwalior police had booked the Mahasabha’s spokesman Naresh Batham under IPC Section 153-A for distributing leaflets glorifying Godse and holding Gandhi responsible for the Partition. However, four days after the FIR was registered against Batham, he still remains untraceable.