Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’

To honour his “selfless service” to the nation, India will celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, falling on January 23, as “Parakram Diwas”, the Centre announced on Tuesday.

“Starting from January 2021, every year the occasion will be celebrated to inspire people, especially youth of this country “to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour,” the Union Ministry of Culture said in gazette statement.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed a high-level committee to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among those on the committee include actors Kajol and Mithun Chakrabarty, musician AR Rahman, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and Medanta chairman Ravi Kasliwal.

The 85 member committee — including 10 central ministers and seven chief ministers — will decide on the activities for a year long tribute.

This year on his birthday, an exhibition on Netaji will be held at Victoria Memorial and “an eminent personality”, yet to be chosen, will deliver the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial lecture on the day.