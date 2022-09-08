scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Appeal to political parties to work together for bringing Netaji’s remains to India: Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter

"It was my father's ambition to experience a free India. Tragically his untimely death denied him this wish. I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter," Bose-Pfaff, an economist, said in a statement issued from Germany.

Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in New Delhi, the legendary freedom fighter’s daughter Anita Bose-Pfaff urged political parties in the country to work towards bringing the ashes at Tokyo’s Renkoji Temple to India.

Modi will unveil the 28-foot statue of Bose at India Gate in the national capital on Thursday.

“It was my father’s ambition to experience a free India. Tragically his untimely death denied him this wish. I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter,” Bose-Pfaff, an economist, said in a statement issued from Germany.

Explained |The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue of Netaji Bose that will be unveiled there

“Therefore, I appeal to the people of India and to all Indian political parties to unite in an apolitical and bipartisan manner to bring my father’s mortal remains to India,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Bose-Pfaff had earlier said she won’t be able to attend the programme, but would like to meet the prime minister to discuss the conditions and procedures for bringing to India the ashes at Renkoji Temple, which she claimed is of her father.

“I am gratified to note that a statue of my father, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be unveiled on September 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will occupy pride of place in New Delhi,” she said.

In an interview to PTI last month, she said that she would approach the Indian and the Japanese governments for a DNA test of the ashes at Tokyo’s Renkoji Temple.

Advertisement

“When free India is recognising his valour and heroism by installing his statue at a most central and prestigious location in the heart of the Indian capital, I wish to remind Indians that my father’s mortal remains are still lying in Tokyo and have not been brought home to India for a final disposal for over 77 years,” she said in the statement.

After Independence, the Centre had formed three inquiry commissions to unravel the mystery over Netaji’s disappearance.

Two of those — the Shah Nawaz Commission and Khosla Commission, formed by the Congress government — concluded that Bose died in an air crash. The third one — the Mukherjee Commission formed by the BJP-led NDA government had said he did not die in the crash.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:43:46 pm
Next Story

EWS reservation: Supreme Court to consider issues suggested by Attorney General

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement