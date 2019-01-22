PM Modi to inaugurate museum on Subhash Chandra Bose at Red Fort tomorrow

Weeks after three Andaman islands were renamed after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a museum on the freedom fighter at the Red Fort in New Delhi on his 123rd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The museum is digitised and it will contain some interesting and unknown facts about Netaji – right from his childhood days to documenting the Indian National Army (INA) trials. Interestingly, the museum is housed on the first floor of the Red Fort barracks, the place where INA soldiers were tried by the British.

Of the three INA generals arraigned for the first trial was a Hindu (Prem Kumar Sehgal), a Muslim (Shah Nawaz Khan) and a Sikh (Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon). Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, which was then under Bengal province, and belonged to a family of an advocate.

Besides the one on Bose, three more museums on the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre (Yaad-e-Jallian museum) and contemporary paintings (Drishyakala) have also been set up. The Culture Ministry had formed a panel of research scholars to conceptualise the museums.

The Yaad-e-Jallian museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened on April 13, 1919. The museum also showcases the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during World War-1.

The three-storeyed museum – named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and INA – will start with a gallery on his school days and how he was influenced by Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo. There will be galleries on his days in Congress, escapades, the making of the Azad Hind Fauj, the role of the people of Indian origin in South East Asia towards the INA.

“The museum provides a detailed account of Subhash Chandra Bose and the history of Indian National Army. It also showcases various artefacts related to Bose and INA. The artefacts include a wooden chair and sword used by Netaji, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to INA,” a press release said.

On December 30 last year, three islands of the Andaman group were renamed, commemorating Bose’s visit to the Andamans as the commander of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) in December 1943. The Ross Island has been named as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.