LIVE: Subhash Chandra Bose museum will deepen connect between history and youth, says PM Modi

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Remembering Bose on his birth anniversary, Modi called him a "stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity."

Prime Minister Modi at the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi, to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. In a tribute to Netaji, the prime minister will also visit the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857-India’s first war of Independence and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art.

The museum contains some interesting and unknown facts about Netaji – right from his childhood days to documenting the Indian National Army (INA) trials. The Bose museum showcases various artefacts related to Netaji including the wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.

Remembering Bose on his birth anniversary, Modi called him a “stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity.” “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. We are committed to fulfilling his ideas and creating a strong India,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three museums in Delhi. Follow LIVE updates in Bangla

PM Modi at the Yaad-e-Jallian museum

Museum will add to the patriotic fervour among citizens: PM Modi

Three islands renamed after Bose in Andaman & Nicobar

The museum inauguration comes weeks after the government renamed three Andaman islands after Bose. The three islands — Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island — will now be called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.

The PM also released a commemorative stamp, its first-day cover and a Rs 75 coin on this special day. While addressing the public, Modi announced setting up of a deemed university after Netaji.

PM Modi inaugurates Bose Museum

Today marks the 122nd birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. He was fondly called "Netaji."

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened on April 13, 1919. The museum showcases the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I. The Museum on 1857-India's first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period. The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art showcases artworks from 16th century till India's independence.

