LIVE: Subhash Chandra Bose museum will deepen connect between history and youth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi, to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. In a tribute to Netaji, the prime minister will also visit the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857-India’s first war of Independence and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art.

The museum contains some interesting and unknown facts about Netaji – right from his childhood days to documenting the Indian National Army (INA) trials. The Bose museum showcases various artefacts related to Netaji including the wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.

Remembering Bose on his birth anniversary, Modi called him a “stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity.” “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. We are committed to fulfilling his ideas and creating a strong India,” he wrote on Twitter.