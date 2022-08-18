scorecardresearch
Bring back Netaji’s ashes to India: Priyanka Chaturvedi to PM Modi on Bose’s death anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had died in a plane crash in Taiwan in 1945

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to bring back Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s ashes to India in view of the leader’s death anniversary (August 18).

Stating that she was writing the letter following a request by Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, Priyanka wrote: “On the solemn occasion of Subhash Chandra Boseji’s death anniversary, I urge the Hon. Prime Minister of India & MEA to bring Netaji’s ashes back home. Even his daughter has appealed that it should be done, as that was what the great freedom fighter desired.”

She added: “I request you to make a note of the request of Ms Anita Bose Pfaff and expeditiously take all such diplomatic and other measures to bring Netaji home and duly acknowledge his insurmountable contributions in India’s freedom struggle.”

The letter was also marked to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had died in a plane crash in Taiwan in 1945, the Centre had stated in a reply to a under the Right To Information Act. “After considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in plane crash in 1945,” the Union home ministry had said.

However, Netaji’s family had expressed its displeasure over the response. “This is irresponsible move… How can the government conclude Netaji’s death without concrete evidence?” asked Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Bose.

