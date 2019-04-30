Ness Wadia sentenced to two years in prison by Japan court for possession of drugs: Report

A court in Japan Tuesday sentenced businessman Ness Wadia to two years in jail for possession of drugs, reported Financial Times. Wadia, 47, reportedly pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, but argued that it was for personal use. He was caught in possession of drugs while on a skiing trip in Niseko, a town in Hokkaido, in March this year and was briefly detained, FT reported. Wadia is currently in India.

Wadia was arrested at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after sniffer dogs found traces of drugs on him. On being searched, he was found in possession of 25g of cannabis in his pockets, reported FT. He was indicted on March 20 but the two-year sentence has been suspended for five years.

Japan has heightened security across the country ahead of the Rugby World Cup this year and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Wadia is the eldest son of Nusli Wadia, the chairman of the Wadia Group. He is also the co-owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. According to the report in FT, he has a net worth of $7 billion.

The Wadia Group, which started in 1736 under the British, owns many businesses including popular biscuit giant Britannia Industries, budget airline GoAir and home textiles company Bombay Dyeing. The company is valued at $13.1 billion, according to FT.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta had accused Wadia of molestation in 2014 during an IPL match. These charges were quashed by the Bombay High Court in October last year.