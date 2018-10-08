NERC issues cyclonic storm alert in Odisha

A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha coast (Representational photo) A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha coast (Representational photo)

The National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), under the Home Ministry, has cautioned the Odisha government against a looming cyclonic storm in the next two to three days, official sources said.

In an advisory to Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Special Relief Commission B P Sethi, the NERC said Monday a depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha coast over the next 72 hours.

“The depression is likely to intensify by tomorrow (Tuesday) and turn into a cyclonic storm in the following hours. It is very likely to move northwestward towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 72 hours,” the advisory said.

The state government should take appropriate precautionary measures under such circumstances, it added.

H R Biswas, the director of meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar, also confirmed in the morning that a “depression has been recorded at a distance of around 720 km from Gopalpur coast in Odisha”.

The state was likely to experience heavy rainfall on October 10 and October 11, he stated.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said he was in touch with the Indian Meterological Department headquarters in New Delhi on the matter.

The state government would issue alert to districts well in advance, he said.

The IMD, in a special bulletin Monday afternoon, said Odisha could expect heavy to very-heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coastal areas for four days, beginning on October 9.

Squally winds reaching a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour, gusting to 65 km per hour, were also likely to prevail along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts from October 9 afternoon, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal from October 8 to 10 and northern part of the sea from October 9 to 11, the IMD bulletin added.

