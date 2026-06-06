Nepal’s Foreign Minister begins three-day India visit

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “Warm welcome to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal of Nepal for his first official visit to India. Continuing with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, the visit will help further strengthen the special partnership between India and Nepal.”

NEPAl’S FOREIGN Minister Shisir Khanal arrived in India on Friday for a three-day official visit. This is the first visit by a minister from Nepal’s new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Khanal is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday and will depart on Sunday. The visit comes days after Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane visited India earlier this week.

According to sources, the issues of development partnership, economic assistance and cooperation in the power sector are expected to be on top of the agenda for discussion between Khanal and Jaishankar.