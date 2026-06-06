Nepal’s Foreign Minister begins three-day India visit
According to sources, the issues of development partnership, economic assistance and cooperation in the power sector are expected to be on top of the agenda for discussion between Khanal and Jaishankar.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “Warm welcome to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal of Nepal for his first official visit to India. Continuing with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, the visit will help further strengthen the special partnership between India and Nepal.”
NEPAl’S FOREIGN Minister Shisir Khanal arrived in India on Friday for a three-day official visit. This is the first visit by a minister from Nepal’s new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
Khanal is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday and will depart on Sunday. The visit comes days after Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party chairman Rabi Lamichhane visited India earlier this week.
According to sources, the issues of development partnership, economic assistance and cooperation in the power sector are expected to be on top of the agenda for discussion between Khanal and Jaishankar.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “Warm welcome to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal of Nepal for his first official visit to India. Continuing with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, the visit will help further strengthen the special partnership between India and Nepal.”
The MEA spokesperson said, “The Nepali Foreign Minister has just arrived and will be meeting our External Affairs Minister. We have an expansive agenda with Nepal, ranging from development cooperation and people-to-people ties to trade and investment. We are keen to further strengthen this multifaceted partnership.”
Asked if Jaishankar would discuss the recent comments by Nepal’s Prime Minister, alleging that India has occupied some of their territory, Jaiswal said: “The meeting will cover all relevant bilateral issues. Regarding border matters, we have already clarified our position and have a bilateral mechanism in place to discuss and resolve such issues. We will provide updates on any high-level visits at the appropriate time.”
The Nepal Foreign Ministry issued a statement: “The two sides will discuss matters of mutual interest, with a view to enhancing cooperation across key areas including trade, investment, connectivity, energy and people-to-people ties.”
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More