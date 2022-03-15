Nepalese woman case: NHRC probe team conducts on-spot inquiry in Unnao

An investigation team of the NHRC is currently visiting Unnao in Uttar Pradesh to conduct an on-spot probe into allegations of “abuse and ill-treatment” of a Nepalese woman kept as bonded labour for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday.

A case was lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with the alleged incident in 2018 following which notices were served to multiple authorities, they said.

“A three-member probe team is currently conducting an on-spot inquiry into the allegations made in connection with the case,” a senior official said.

“NHRC Investigation team conducts a spot enquiry into allegations of abuse and ill treatment of a nepali woman kept as bonded labour for the past 15 years at Unnao, UP. @CMOfficeUP #HR4All,” the rights panel also tweeted.

The official said, the 15-year period refers to the 15 years preceding the lodging of the case with the NHRC in 2018.

According to the proceedings of the 2018 case accessed from the NHRC website, the petitioner had “alleged illegal bondage, sexual and physical assault, atrocities, harassment on a woman by certain persons, non-registration of case and inaction by local police”.

After lodging of the case, notices were issued to district magistrate and superintendent of police of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and a report along with compliance of section 166A of the Indian Penal Code was sought within four weeks, according to the proceedings.

A copy of the complaint was also sent to the secretary, Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission to inform the NHRC, the date of cognisance, if any, taken at their end in the case, within this period, officials said.