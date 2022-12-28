3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand; two more in Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, National Centres of Seismology said. The tremor, which was recorded at 2.19 am was 5km deep.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.3 and 3.8 struck Nepal around the same time. According to NCS, the earthquakes were reported at 1.52 and 1.08 am on Wednesday. Both earthquakes, recorded in the Baglung district of the nation, are located 218km, and 220km West North West of Kathmandu, respectively.

No casualties have been reported from the incidents yet.