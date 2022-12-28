scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand; two more in Nepal

No casualties have been reported from the incidents yet.

The tremor was recorded in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. (Photo: National Center for Seismology)
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, National Centres of Seismology said. The tremor, which was recorded at 2.19 am was 5km deep.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.3 and 3.8 struck Nepal around the same time. According to NCS, the earthquakes were reported at 1.52 and 1.08 am on Wednesday. Both earthquakes, recorded in the Baglung district of the nation, are located 218km, and 220km West North West of Kathmandu, respectively.

No casualties have been reported from the incidents yet.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 07:40 IST
