Nepal terms Sushma Swaraj’s remarks on PM Modi’s Janakpur reception as ‘unfortunate’

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Nepal on Tuesday termed as “unfortunate” the remarks of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed lakhs of “Indians” during a civic reception in his honour in Nepal’s Janakpur recently. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government in New Delhi, Swaraj yesterday said Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has from America’s Madison Square to Janakpur (in Nepal) addressed lakhs of Indians and reached out to them. Hours later, she apologised for her remarks.

In a statement today, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the reference made about the public participation at the civic felicitation programme held in honour of Prime Minister Modi in Janakpur on May 11 was “unfortunate.” “It has come to the notice of the Government of Nepal that she has publicly admitted her mistake and apologised for the same. The Government of Nepal sincerely thanks all those who raised concerns over this issue,” the spokesperson said.

Social cohesion and harmony characterise the Nepali way of life that is reflective of national unity among people living in all regions, which should be respected by all, the official added. Janakpur is known as the birth place of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. During his visit, Modi offered prayers at Janaki temple which was built in memory of Sita in 1910.

