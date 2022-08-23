Nepal silent, Gorkha hiring in Indian Army uncertain

The recruitment of Gorkhas in the Indian Army, first time after the launch of Agniveer scheme, has become uncertain as the Nepal government has not yet responded to request from India.
The process that was scheduled to begin from August 25 and conclude in a month’s time in five different centres may not start because of this.
“We have not received any instructions from our government,” official sources from Pokhara and Dharan, two major recruitment centers told ENS.
“We have not heard any thing from the government and as such we are confused whether we can go forward with the recruitment scheduled from September 19 to 28,” sources in the Dharan pension camp said.
23-08-2022
