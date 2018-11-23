Nepal senior opposition leader objects to Yogi Adityanath’s visit

Bimalendra Nidhi, vice chairman of the opposition Nepali Congress and former Deputy Prime Minister, has objected to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to Janakpur as chief guest during the customary Ram Janaki wedding celebration next month.

Nidhi, speaking to the media, said it was unfortunate that someone who openly advocated for the restoration of Nepal’s status as a Hindu Kingdom was coming to Nepal as the chief guest at the invitation of the government. The senior opposition leader also asked the government to clarify if Adityanath was going to inaugurate the Janagar-Janakpur-Kurtha Railway line when he visits Nepal during the second week of December.

“It is something that the senior central ministers from the two sides should be doing. But if a provincial chief minister of India does that, that will be a serious breach of protocol and amount to undermining Nepal’s sovereignty,” he said.