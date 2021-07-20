Nepal PM thanks PM Modi, says shared views on strengthening ties

Modi had congratulated Deuba after the veteran leader won a vote of confidence in Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday night. (File photo)

Nepal’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbours during a telephone conversation.

Modi had congratulated Deuba after the veteran leader won a vote of confidence in Nepal’s reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday night.

On Monday, Modi spoke to Deuba, also president of Nepali Congress (NC), and asserted that both leaders will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, including in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deuba tweeted, “I had (a) cordial telephone conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi this afternoon. We shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties. PM Modi assured early supply of Covid Vaccines to Nepal. I thanked him for his warm words of congratulations,”.

Earlier on Monday, Modi had tweeted, “Spoke with Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Deuba, appointed Nepal’s PM for a record fifth time, had previously served as PM first from 1995 to 1997, and subsequently from 2001 to 2002, 2004 to 2005, and from 2017 to 2018.

“Congratulations Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes for a successful tenure. I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people ties,” Modi had tweeted on Sunday night.

In response, Deuba posted late Sunday night, “Thank you very much, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to closely working with you to strengthen the relationship between our two countries and people,” Deuba tweeted.

In his first foreign trip after he assumed office in June 2017, Deuba visited India in August 2017 and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi. He had earlier paid three visits to India as Prime Minister — in 1996, 2004 and 2005.