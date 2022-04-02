Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India, visits BJP HQ

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Friday arrived in India on a three-day official visit and visited the headquarters of the BJP on the invitation of party chief J P Nadda.

Welcoming Deuba, Nadda gifted him a copy of Integral Humanism, a book by Deen Dayal Upadhay.

Deuba was accompanied by his spouse, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, and four Nepal cabinet ministers.

In a statement, BJP said PM Deuba visited the BJP central office “on the invitation” of Nadda. According to the statement, Nadda briefed PM Deuba about the party structure, its welfare activities during the pandemic, and coordination with families of children stuck in Ukraine.

“He [JP Nadda] also emphasized on enhanced party to party interactions at every level. He specifically proposed exchange of delegations of youth leaders as well as women leaders from both sides,” the statement said.

The statement said PM Deuba thanked the BJP president for the invitation and also thanked India for the rescue of Nepali students from Ukraine.

“He said that the coalition government is running well in coordination with different parties and said BJP’s experience in running coalition govt is an example for him,” the statement said.

PM Deuba “endorsed” Nadda’s suggestion that “there is a need for regular dialogue between two parties at every level”, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, PM Deuba was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Ajay Bhatt, Minister of state for Defence and of Tourism.

In the evening, he met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Deuba will hold bilateral talks on Saturday.