Nepal PM Deuba to arrive on Friday on 3-day visit: MEA

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s three-day visit to India beginning Friday will provide an opportunity to review the “significant growth” in bilateral ties and expand it further, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

“India and Nepal enjoy age-old and special ties of friendship and cooperation. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation,” the MEA said in a statement.

Deuba and his spouse Arzu Deuba will be in India till April 3, on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is scheduled to call on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on April 2.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also be calling on the visiting leader, according to the statement said.

“The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” the MEA statement said

“Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Nepal will visit Varanasi,” the MEA statement said.