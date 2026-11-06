In his first bilateral visit since assuming office in March, Nepal’s PM Balendra Shah will embark on a three-day official visit to India from November 22, officials said.

This was the key takeaway from a meeting between Shah and visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday in Kathmandu. The decision is a turnaround for the Nepalese PM, who had earlier decided to not travel overseas for the first year in office.

According to officials, Shah responded positively—that he is looking for a “result-oriented” visit—when Foreign Secretary Misri paid him a courtesy call, and conveyed PM Narendra Modi’s invitation to him.