India-Nepal step up engagement ahead of Balen Shah’s maiden visit

Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah’s India visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai in Kathmandu on Wednesday, as they discussed “connectivity, trade, development cooperation, energy and people-to-people relations”.

Misri is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shah — who is expected to visit India from November 22 to 24 — on Thursday to give a formal and final shape to his likely visit. If the visit materialises, this will be Shah’s first to any neighbouring country after assuming office in March.

On the meeting between the two foreign secretaries, the Nepalese foreign ministry said on X the bilateral talks covered the entire gamut of Nepal-India relations, “including exchange of high-level visits, connectivity, trade, development cooperation, energy and people-to-people relations, underscoring the strong bond between the two countries”.