Nepal House panel clears names for envoys to India, 9 other countries

The development comes after the Cabinet recommended 13 names for ambassadors to various countries on September 18, though three of those nominees still await a decision from the Committee.

By: Express News Service
2 min readKathmanduOct 15, 2026 01:49 AM IST
Nepal envoys to India, Nepal House panel clears names for envoys to India, nepal Parliamentary Hearing Committee, Indian express news, current affairsFollowing parliamentary endorsement, the names will be sent to the respective countries to obtain their agreement before the nominees are formally appointed as Nepal’s ambassadors.
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Nepal’s Parliamentary Hearing Committee on Wednesday endorsed the names of proposed ambassadors to 10 countries, including India, according to an official.

The Committee approved Nischal Nath Pandey as the proposed ambassador to India, Kalyan Raj Sharma to China and Chiranjung Thapa to the US, Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Ekram Giri said.

The Committee also endorsed the nominees for the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Oman, South Korea, Spain and Sri Lanka.

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The development comes after the Cabinet recommended 13 names for ambassadors to various countries on September 18, though three of those nominees still await a decision from the Committee.

The Committee put on hold a decision on proposed candidate Jigyan Kumar Thapa for Japan over his residential status, and rejected the nomination of Giri Bahadur Sumargi for Saudi Arabia and Chuda Mani Kharel for Malaysia.

Following parliamentary endorsement, the names will be sent to the respective countries to obtain their agreement before the nominees are formally appointed as Nepal’s ambassadors.

An agreement is the formal approval given by a host country to accept a proposed ambassador or head of mission from another country before their official appointment.

With PTI inputs

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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