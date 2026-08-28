‘Just finished the trek’: Woman’s message to family before she went missing in Nepal floods

Swati (left) is one of 320 still unaccounted for after flash floods swept Tibet and Nepal. (Special Arrangement Photo)

The last messages Swati Bagrecha sent home were meant to reassure her family in Madhya Pradesh.

The 50-year-old told them that the immigration process was underway and that the group was about to reach Nepal. The journey back had been tiring, the internet connection was poor, and she was going to sleep, she said. They were expected to reach Nepal late that night. She had an early flight to catch the next morning. She would text then.

“She was going to sleep and wouldn’t be able to talk because of connectivity issues along the route, and they were scheduled to reach Nepal late at night. She messaged that she would only be able to text the next day, as she had an early flight out. That was the last message,” Swati’s sister Dr Smita Bagrecha said.