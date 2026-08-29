Nepal floods: Indian Railways makes arrangements for passengers returning home

Nepal floods latest update: Indian Railways has made special arrangements for passengers returning from Nepal amid devastating floods. The measures have been taken to help passengers continue their onward journey safely and without inconvenience.

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), 106 passengers travelled from Patna towards Maharashtra after returning from Nepal. He said the passengers were accommodated on train number 17609 Patna-Purna Express, with two additional Third AC (3A) coaches attached at Patna.

The Railway official said that food, water, tea and medical assistance have been arranged for the passengers during their journey. He added that an additional ticket counter had also been opened overnight at Patna Junction so that passengers could get tickets without facing inconvenience.