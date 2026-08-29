Nepal floods: Indian Railways makes arrangements for passengers returning home

The death toll from the floods crossed 650 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people were still reported missing. Rescue operations continued across the affected areas despite intermittent rainfall.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 29, 2026 07:12 PM IST
The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway)The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway)
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Nepal floods latest update: Indian Railways has made special arrangements for passengers returning from Nepal amid devastating floods. The measures have been taken to help passengers continue their onward journey safely and without inconvenience.

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), 106 passengers travelled from Patna towards Maharashtra after returning from Nepal. He said the passengers were accommodated on train number 17609 Patna-Purna Express, with two additional Third AC (3A) coaches attached at Patna.

Also Read | Nepal disaster: What is a glacier collapse and how does it happen?

The Railway official said that food, water, tea and medical assistance have been arranged for the passengers during their journey. He added that an additional ticket counter had also been opened overnight at Patna Junction so that passengers could get tickets without facing inconvenience.

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The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway) The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the CPRO further said that the number of additional coaches and other arrangements would be decided based on passenger requirements.

“Teams from the Commercial department, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Medical department of Danapur Division were kept ready at Patna Junction to assist the returning passengers. When the train reached Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, arrangements were made for breakfast, water and tea. The passengers were also given health check-ups as part of the special assistance provided during their onward journey,” he said.

The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway) The 106 passengers arrived at Patna Junction after returning from Nepal. (Image: East Central Railway)

The death toll from the floods crossed 650 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people were still reported missing. Rescue operations continued across the affected areas despite intermittent rainfall. More than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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