Nepal floods: Government keeping close watch on situation; Amit Shah speaks to CMs of UP, Bihar

In a post on X, Shah described the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal as deeply tragic and expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He said the government of India stands with Nepal in the hour of crisis. ANI

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation arising from a flash flood in Nepal, with the impact expected to travel downstream through the Gandak river into India, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding the disaster and directed authorities to remain vigilant in border areas likely to be affected.

In a post on X, Shah described the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal as deeply tragic and expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He said the government of India stands with Nepal in the hour of crisis.