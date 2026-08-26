Nepal floods: Government keeping close watch on situation; Amit Shah speaks to CMs of UP, Bihar

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation arising from a flash flood in Nepal, with the impact expected to travel downstream through the Gandak river into India, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding the disaster and directed authorities to remain vigilant in border areas likely to be affected.
In a post on X, Shah described the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal as deeply tragic and expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He said the government of India stands with Nepal in the hour of crisis.
According to the MHA spokesperson, the local administration, rescue teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been placed on high alert in vulnerable areas along the India-Nepal border.
The MHA spokesperson said an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), along with media reports, indicated a sudden rise in the water level of the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal. The location is around 160 km from the Indian border.
The rise in water levels has been attributed to suspected flash flood or glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border, the spokesperson said.
Officials from the MHA, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ministry of Defence are continuously monitoring developments, the spokesperson said.
The CWC has informed the Centre that water levels in reservoirs on the Nepal side are receding and that the situation is currently under control.