Nepal PM’s ‘thanks’ to India, China after his minister’s ‘compensation’ pitch

While a Nepalese minister has said aid to the Himalayan country after natural disasters was not “charity” but “legal and moral liability” of major greenhouse gas emitters like India and China, the country’s Prime Minister Balen Shah has thanked the neighbours for their swift assistance.

Addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, Shah spoke about the situation in the aftermath of the flash floods that have left over 1,000 people dead and many more missing. The Nepalese Prime Minister thanked India and China for their help and highlighted their role in the ongoing rescue operation.

The Nepalese Prime Minister’s remarks came shortly after the country’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the Himalayan country has decided to shift its diplomatic position to claim “compensation” for natural disasters.