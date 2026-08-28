320 Indians still missing after Nepal floods; 21 rescued land in Delhi

3 min readNew DelhiAug 28, 2026 05:46 PM IST
As many as 320 Indian nationals remain missing or uncontactable following flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Friday, as India stepped up efforts to assist both its citizens and Nepal’s rescue operations.
More than 100 people of Indian origin who may hold other nationalities also remain uncontactable, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a briefing on the situation.
The figures came as 21 Indian citizens from Tamil Nadu, who were rescued from the flood-hit areas, arrived in New Delhi from Kathmandu Friday afternoon. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received them at the airport.
Story continues below this ad
“Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience first hand,” Jaishankar said in a post on X, thanking the Nepal Army and the Nepal government for the rescue effort and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for facilitating their return.
Meanwhile, 96 Indians from the Chinese side of the border, in Tibet, have crossed into Nepal, the MEA said. Another 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side are safe and remain in contact with authorities, with communication networks functioning there.
The government is arranging the return of those rescued so far.
India steps up relief efforts
India is preparing to send a third consignment of humanitarian assistance to Nepal, Jaiswal said.
Story continues below this ad
“More assistance is in the pipeline. Two aircraft with relief material have left, and a third tranche of relief material is expected to leave this evening,” he said.
Nepal has also sought India’s help with a tunnel rescue team for the affected areas. “We are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a recce team is being flown in first to assess the equipment required. A medical team is also being sent,” Jaiswal said.
Additionally, India has also offered Bailey bridges and technical teams to help restore connectivity in areas cut off by the floods. “One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed for relief efforts,” Jaiswal said.
He said India has also offered to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and equipment to assist Nepal’s ongoing search-and-rescue operations.
Story continues below this ad
“We await a response from the Government of Nepal on this front,” Jaiswal said, adding that New Delhi is ready to offer any other assistance that the authorities in the neighbouring country might require.