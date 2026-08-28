320 Indians still missing after Nepal floods; 21 rescued land in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received 21 Tamil Nadu residents rescued from flood-hit Nepal after their arrival in New Delhi from Kathmandu. (S Jaishankar/X)

As many as 320 Indian nationals remain missing or uncontactable following flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Friday, as India stepped up efforts to assist both its citizens and Nepal’s rescue operations.

More than 100 people of Indian origin who may hold other nationalities also remain uncontactable, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a briefing on the situation.

The figures came as 21 Indian citizens from Tamil Nadu, who were rescued from the flood-hit areas, arrived in New Delhi from Kathmandu Friday afternoon. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received them at the airport.