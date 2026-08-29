287 Indians still missing after Nepal flash floods, 120 others crossed over to Nepal from China: MEA

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 07:49 PM IST
More than 72 hours after flash floods hit Nepal, 287 Indian nationals remained missing along with 128 others of Indian origin holding other nationalities, as per latest figures provided by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday evening. The ministry further said 88 Indian nationals were rescued on Saturday during the day.
As many as 120 Indian nationals crossed over into Nepal from China on Saturday, while the government will make arrangements for their return to India. Additionally, four Indians were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa on Saturday, and will be landing in Kathmandu later in the day, the ministry informed.
As Nepalese authorities struggle to identify bodies, six forensic expert teams from India are set to land in Kathmandu to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains, the MEA said. Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has confirmed at least 626 deaths from the catastrophic flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border, while over 2,400 people remain missing.
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A specialised recce team for tunnel rescue operations sent by India had landed in Kathmandu late on Friday evening, and started their work on Saturday in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialised tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to land in Nepal later on Saturday night, as per the MEA.
The recce team had met Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who said that they “conducted a recce of tunnels in Chilime and Langtang power plants area with Nepali Army”. “This will facilitate early search and rescue operations. Additional team is expected to arrive today in Nepal to join tunnel SAR operations. India will continue to support Nepal’s efforts,” the envoy said in a post on X.
The team carried out on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the area affected by the flash flood, which will help in facilitating early search and rescue of stranded individuals, as per the Indian mission in Nepal.
On Friday, India had sent a third tranche of 10 tonne of relief supplies, alongside an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics, as well as a reconnaissance crew to assess tunnel rescue operations. “A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.
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New Delhi is likely to dispatch another flight carrying relief material and tunnel rescue team later on Saturday night.