287 Indians still missing after Nepal flash floods, 120 others crossed over to Nepal from China: MEA

At the Trishuli army base in Navakot District of Nepal, a rescue and relief command centre has been set up. Scores of school children were among those who were rescued from the adjoining regions cutaway after the floods, on Friday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

More than 72 hours after flash floods hit Nepal, 287 Indian nationals remained missing along with 128 others of Indian origin holding other nationalities, as per latest figures provided by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday evening. The ministry further said 88 Indian nationals were rescued on Saturday during the day.

As many as 120 Indian nationals crossed over into Nepal from China on Saturday, while the government will make arrangements for their return to India. Additionally, four Indians were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa on Saturday, and will be landing in Kathmandu later in the day, the ministry informed.

As Nepalese authorities struggle to identify bodies, six forensic expert teams from India are set to land in Kathmandu to assist in analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains, the MEA said. Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has confirmed at least 626 deaths from the catastrophic flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border, while over 2,400 people remain missing.