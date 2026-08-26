After Nepal flash floods, tourism board says 105 Indian travellers missing

Debris lies scattered after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Rasuwa, Nepal. (Handout via PTI Photo)

At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 travellers reported missing after a flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday, according to a preliminary list prepared by the Nepal Tourism Board.

The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals whose whereabouts and safety status are being verified following the disaster. The Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to trace the travellers and confirm their status.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, the preliminary data was compiled on the basis of information provided by 10 tourism and travel agencies with travellers in or moving through the affected area.