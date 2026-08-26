After Nepal flash floods, tourism board says 105 Indian travellers missing

At least 105 Indian nationals are among 384 travellers reported missing after a flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday, according to a preliminary list prepared by the Nepal Tourism Board.
The list includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals whose whereabouts and safety status are being verified following the disaster. The Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and other tourism stakeholders are coordinating with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies to trace the travellers and confirm their status.
According to the Nepal Tourism Board, the preliminary data was compiled on the basis of information provided by 10 tourism and travel agencies with travellers in or moving through the affected area.
Bhotekoshi Flash Flood
SITUATION UPDATE -2
Date: August 26, 2026
Preliminary Details of Missing Tourists pic.twitter.com/gxWJfVfKuX
— Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 26, 2026
Besides the 105 Indians, the list includes travellers from Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The nationalities of a number of foreign travellers are yet to be confirmed, while 37 people have been identified as non-resident Indians (NRIs).
Agency-wise records show that Trekkers Society reported 92 travellers are missing, the highest among the companies listed. Samrat Tours & Travels accounted for 71 missing travellers, followed by Leaf Holiday with 55 and Himalayan Glacier with 52 missing travellers.
The remaining missing travellers were listed by Kailash Journey (31), Fishtail Tours & Travels (27), Alpine Eco Trek (20), Kathmandu Holiday Tours & Travels (17), Richa Tours & Travels (12) and Explore Vacation (7).
The Nepal Tourism Board has stressed that the figures are preliminary and still being cross-checked, with authorities continuing efforts to determine the location and safety of every traveller named in the records.
The Board has appealed to travellers and their families to remain calm and wait for the verification process to be completed before drawing conclusions about those listed as missing.
The flash flood hit the Bhotekoshi River area in Rasuwa at around 8.30 AM on Wednesday, prompting a coordinated response involving tourism authorities, police, local administration and security agencies