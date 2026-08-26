Nepal flash floods put Bihar on alert, response teams on standby

An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa, Nepal. (ANI Photo)

As a glacial lake outburst triggers flood warnings, Bihar is gearing up for potential floods by releasing floodgates and keeping its disaster response force on standby.

As a flash flood gushed down the Bhotekoshi River and water levels rose in the Trishuli river basin, which feeds directly into the Gandak River system, Bihar government officials said all 36 gates were opened at Valmikinagar “as a precaution”.

“A technical team led by a superintending engineer has also been sent to the barrage from the department headquarters to monitor the situation,” the official said.

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The outburst reportedly occurred around 9 am in Tibet, causing an approximately three-metre surge in the Bhote-Koshi. The increased flow is expected to cause an “unexpected increase” in the discharge and water level of the Gandak further downstream.