‘We cannot just sit at home’: Ranchi family plans Nepal trip to find missing man

The 41-year-old Ranchi man is one of 288 people missing after flash floods swept through parts of Nepal. (Special Arrangement, ANI Photo)

The last 24 hours have been some of the worst the Ghosh family has been through. There’s been no word on Ramprasad Ghosh since last evening, and with each passing hour, the Ghosh family’s anxiety grows.

“It’s been more than 24 hours. We have neither been able to speak to him nor received any information about him,” Ramprasad’s sister-in-law says anxiously.

The 41-year-old Ranchi man is one of 288 people missing after flash floods swept through parts of Nepal. The flash floods, triggered by an earthquake and an avalanche, have killed 359 people and left 1,500 people missing.

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Of the 288 missing Indians, 73 — including Ramprasad — were working on the Trishuli One hydroelectric site when the floods struck.