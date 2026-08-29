‘Maybe he was calling to tell us about the flood’: A family waits for news from Nepal

Vishwakarma worked with ANDRITZ Hydropower and had been working in Nepal since April. (Special Arrangement, Express Photo)

The call they missed is the one that the family of Mahendra Vishwakarma regrets most. A mechanical fitter at a hydropower project in Nepal, Vishwakarma called at 8 am on August 25.

That was the last call that came from his number. “We could not answer the call for some reason. After that, his calls stopped coming, and his number also stopped connecting. Maybe he was calling to tell us about the flood,” his younger brother Vikas tells The Indian Express.

Vishwakarma is one of hundreds of Indians still missing since flash floods swept parts of Nepal and Tibet this week. The death toll from the floods, caused by a glacier collapse, has reached 626, with thousands – including Indian nationals – still unaccounted for.