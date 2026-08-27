India sends more aid, looks at bailey bridges to help Nepal efforts as death toll rises to 359

Local residents collect their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods, at the Devighat in Bidur, Nuwakot, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll from the devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday. (PTI photo)

With hundreds still missing in Nepal a day after a flash flood ravaged several districts in the country’s north, rescuers searched mud-filled valleys and hills for survivors as the official death count climbed to 359 Thursday evening.

As the Nepal Army and security personnel stepped up search and rescue operations, the flood forecasting division of the Meteorology Department, quoting Chinese officials, warned about the formation of “a significant barrier lake” on the Tibetan side which posed a new threat.

This prompted authorities to alert residents on either side of the Trishuli river to take safety measures and exercise extreme caution.

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The warning, which was reported by China Central Television, stated: “A significant barrier lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen and Purepu Tsangpo rivers across the border in Tibet with its current water volume estimated at 2 million cubic metres as of Thursday morning with the lake already overflowing. Another 3 million cubic metres of water is expected to flow into the lake over the next three days, posing a high risk of a breach.”