India sends more aid, looks at bailey bridges to help Nepal efforts as death toll rises to 359

With hundreds still missing in Nepal a day after a flash flood ravaged several districts in the country’s north, rescuers searched mud-filled valleys and hills for survivors as the official death count climbed to 359 Thursday evening.
As the Nepal Army and security personnel stepped up search and rescue operations, the flood forecasting division of the Meteorology Department, quoting Chinese officials, warned about the formation of “a significant barrier lake” on the Tibetan side which posed a new threat.
This prompted authorities to alert residents on either side of the Trishuli river to take safety measures and exercise extreme caution.
The warning, which was reported by China Central Television, stated: “A significant barrier lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen and Purepu Tsangpo rivers across the border in Tibet with its current water volume estimated at 2 million cubic metres as of Thursday morning with the lake already overflowing. Another 3 million cubic metres of water is expected to flow into the lake over the next three days, posing a high risk of a breach.”
So far, over 1,000 people have been moved to safety, 60 per cent of them from the worst-hit Rasuwa district alone. Government officials have been checking with travel agents about pilgrims who had arrived in Nepal for the journey to Kailah Mansarovar.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affair said at least 288 Indians were still missing and around 200 others were stranded on the Chinese side of the Sino-Nepal border. India was in constant contact with authorities in both Nepal and China to coordinate their rescue.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after a high-level meeting with top officials and India’s envoys to Kathmandu and Beijing, said New Delhi was making “urgent efforts” to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in flood-hit areas.
Since Wednesday night, India has sent a total of 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to Nepal in two military transport aircraft and is in the process of sending more relief material. India is also looking to send Bailey bridges to help with the rescue and relief efforts in Nepal – many bridges have been swept away in the flash flood.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the missing Indians in Nepal included those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups from different states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
“There are 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. These include 73 Indian nationals who are working on the Trishuli-1 power project. Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people,” he said.
“Then, there are two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest travel agencies,” he said.
Jaiswal said there was a separate group of 32 Indian nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels to Timure in Rasuwa district while there was another group comprising 61 Indians from some other states.
There was another group of 33 nationals from Kerala, he said.
“We have rescued 21 Indian nationals who are from Tamil Nadu… We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side,” he said.
Jaiswal said around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibetan side have sought assistance for evacuation.
Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are proceeding to cross over into Nepal while four are in Geelong city, and 13 are in Zutulpuk, he said.
After chairing the high-level meeting, Jaishankar said: “Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas.”
He said his ministry is coordinating with various ministries, state governments, tour operators and other relevant authorities.
“We are working closely with the Nepali side, both on this aspect and on the relief efforts,” he said.
India sent a second tranche of 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to Nepal Thursday, a day after it dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials.
“A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets for Nepal,” Jaishankar said.