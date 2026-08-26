Ice-rock avalanche may have triggered Nepal flash flood, say scientists

Scientists from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), along with partner institutions in Nepal and China, are investigating whether an ice-rock avalanche from a high-altitude area could have triggered the massive flash flood and mudslide on the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. ICIMOD is a Nepal-based intergovernmental institution leading the global effort to protect the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region.

On Wednesday morning, devastating flash floods struck Nepal’s Rasuwa district, downstream of Tibet, triggering water, sediment and boulders through Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

Rescuers use earthmovers to reach submerged houses after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district (AP Photo) Rescuers use earthmovers to reach submerged houses after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district (AP Photo)

“Preliminary assessment based on video footage and information from affected areas suggests that a large volume of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi river. Researchers say the event could have generated a sudden surge that carried water, sediment and large boulders downstream,” ICIMOD said in a press release issued on Wednesday evening.