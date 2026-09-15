Nepal’s Finance Minister likely to visit New Delhi this week

Swarnim Wagle (left) will meet his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other key officials in the Indian government. (Photo: X/@SwarnimWagle)

In what would be the first bilateral visit after the August 26 flash floods, which left over 1,300 dead and 5,000 more unaccounted for in the Himalayan country, Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is likely to visit India later this week, sources in Delhi said.

Wagle, the most-experienced minister in Nepal’s cabinet headed by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, is likely to arrive in Delhi on September 17-18. Here, he will meet his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other key officials in the Indian government.

According to sources, Wagle is expected to discuss economic cooperation, post-disaster reconstruction, and economic recovery during his two-day visit. He is also slated to address a business body and give a talk at Delhi University.