Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal

July 31, 2022 2:30:46 pm
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Nepal Sunday with tremors being also felt in some parts of northeast India and Bihar.
According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at 7.58 am (IST) and had the epicenter at 147 km east-southeast of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, news agency ANI reported.
The tremors were felt in Sikkim, Darjeeling and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. There are no reports of any casualties yet.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 31-07-2022, 07:58:10 IST, Lat: 27.14 & Long: 86.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 147km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/k9yXnmGZXP@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/erOrYn8Oog
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 31, 2022
In 2015, a major earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale had struck the Himalayan nation, causing widespread destruction and death of over 8,500 people. It had also triggered landslides and avalanches, which had killed 22 mountaineers on Mount Everest. More than 200 people were killed while hundreds were injured in an aftershock that hit a month after.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan director Siddharth Anand: ‘What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance…’
Students raise issue of MHT CET and CUET date clash, say their options will shrink
Why it is time India criminalised doping in sports
Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’; refugees allege harassment
After video of rare black tiger goes viral, digital illustration of the big cat surfaces online
As Kiara Advani turns 30, we bring you some of her most fashionable looks
Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner
HSCAP Kerala +1 trial allotment date extended till Monday; check details
TNPL 2022 Final Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch
Rakesh Asthana’s farewell parade today, Sanjay Arora set to take over as Delhi Police commissioner
Food and drinks are getting sweeter. Even if it’s not all sugar, it’s bad for our health
Delhi: MCD schools to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign marking Independence Day