Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Nepal Sunday with tremors being also felt in some parts of northeast India and Bihar.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at 7.58 am (IST) and had the epicenter at 147 km east-southeast of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, news agency ANI reported.

The tremors were felt in Sikkim, Darjeeling and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. There are no reports of any casualties yet.

In 2015, a major earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale had struck the Himalayan nation, causing widespread destruction and death of over 8,500 people. It had also triggered landslides and avalanches, which had killed 22 mountaineers on Mount Everest. More than 200 people were killed while hundreds were injured in an aftershock that hit a month after.